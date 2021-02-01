Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIKAARYAN Kartik Aaryan shares stunning photo, asks fans if he should try hair and toothpaste ads

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is wondering if he should pursue a modelling career now, and he seeks the opinion of fans. The actor's Instagram post on Monday underlines his funny quandary. In the monochromatic photograph, Kartik is seen sporting a black t-shirt, while sporting long hair and flashing his million-dollar smile. The actor looks handsome while posing candidly for the lens. Asking his fans if he can do a hair and toothpaste advertisement, the actor wrote in the caption, "Hair aur tooth paste ka toh ad kar hi sakta hu...Kya bolte ho."

Celebrity followers including Bhumi Pednekar and more than 2 lakh fans liked the picture within an hour of it being posted. Scores of fans also chimed into the comments section, praising the picture and approving him as a perfect model for toothpaste and hair advertisement.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 30-year-old actor, who had made his Bollywood debut with 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal', co-starring Sara Ali Khan. The film was a sequel to Imtiaz's 2009 movie by the same name, which starred Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan.

Kartik will next be seen in the horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 where he features alongside Kiara Advani.

Apart from this, the actor gets an intense makeover in the upcoming thriller Dhamaka that casts him as a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai. The film is directed by Ram Madhvani, who earlier called the shots on the film Neerja as well as the web series Aarya.