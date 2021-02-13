Kartik Aaryan shares a hilarious video of sister Kittu trying to check-in for a March flight at the airport

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KARTIKAARYAN Kartik Aaryan shares hilarious video of sister Kittu

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan surely knows how to keep his fans entertained. While the actor hasn't been on the big screen for a while due to the COVID19 pandemic, his Instagram handle is a daily source of smiles. During the lockdown, the actor shared many funny videos with her sister Kritika and even made many TIkToks. On Friday, Kartik shared another interesting video that will surely leave you laughing out loud. The video shows Kartik's sister checking-in at the airport for a March flight.

Kartik Aaryan and his mother cannot stop laughing in the video shared by the actor on his sister Kritika's goof-up. During the check-in, Kartik's sister realized that the fight is dated March 12 and she is checking-in on February 12. HE captioned the video, "Date is just a number for Kittu #TheMoreEducatedSibling #EarlyCheckIn,"

On a related note, Kartik Aaryan and his sister Kritika made headlines when a Tik Tok of them went viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. The video showed the actor punishing his sister Kritika Tiwari for not making good rotis. As soon as the video surfaced the internet, the actor was accused of domestic violence and misogyny. He even had to delete the video after getting slammed.

Talking about the video to Film Companion's Anupama Chopra, Kartik Aaryan had said, "It was said that it promoted domestic violence. Think about it, if that had been the case, don’t you think my sister would have objected? Or my mom? They watched it before we uploaded it. Things are sometimes blown out of proportion as well. After I deleted the video, many people asked me why did I delete it. There are two sides to everything. You just have to go along. But I am not promoting anything."

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan. Before the lockdown, he was shooting for his next film Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Kiara Advani and Tabu. The actor also has Karan Johar's Dostana 2 in the pipeline with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshaya.

Apart from this, the actor gets an intense makeover in the upcoming thriller Dhamaka that casts him as a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai. The film is directed by Ram Madhvani, who earlier called the shots on the film Neerja as well as the web series Aarya.