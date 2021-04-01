Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Kartik Aaryan shares adorable video on sister Kritika's birthday; calls her his 'April fool'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's relationship with his sister Kritika is just like any other sibling. They love each other immensely and also never spare a chance to make fun of each other. Kartik who celebrated sister Kritika's birthday on Thursday took to his Instagram and shared a compilation of videos and pictures with a funny caption featuring the brother-sister duo. Sharing the video he wrote, "Happy Birthday to My April Fool." followed with heart emojis. The actor never fails to make his sister's day special.

Kartik and Kritika share an unbreakable bond and often Kartik posts pictures of his sister on his social media not missing a chance to pull her leg. He shared a video of Kritika when she went to the airport and had to return back as she booked a wrong flight. Sharing the video he wrote, "Date is just a number for Kittu #TheMoreEducatedSibling #EarlyCheckIn (sic)."

The duo had a lot of fun during the lockdown. Here's proof:

On March 22, Kartik took to social media to inform that he has tested positive for Covid-19. "Positive ho gaya, Dua karo," Kartik shared on Instagram and Twitter, informing netizens about his health. Commenting on his posts, fans expressed concern and prayers for his speedy recovery.

On the professional front, Kartik is gearing up for his upcoming horror-comedy film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" where he features alongside Tabu and Kiara Advani. The film is a follow-up to the 2007 film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" and is slated to hit theatres in November.

Besides this, Kartik will also be seen in the film "Dhamaka" which will release on OTT. The actor plays the role of a news anchor in the film, who is covering the story of a mysterious bomb blast. The film has been directed by Ram Madhvani.