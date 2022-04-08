Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan to perform at IIFA Awards

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are among the Bollywood stars who will be performing at the 22nd edition of the IIFA Awards. The much-anticipated event, to be held on May 20 and 21 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, will be hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul.

In a press release, the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) announced that the star-studded line-up also includes Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi. "Dhamaka" star Aaryan, who earlier performed at the IIFA's 2018 edition, said he is looking forward to entertaining and engaging with his fans at the ceremony.

"I’m elated to perform once again at the 22nd edition of the biggest celebration of Indian cinema. IIFA truly is an embodiment of a global phenomenon with its massive fan following and I’m looking forward to IIFA Awards at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi this year," he said.

Khan, best known for movies like "Simmba", "Love Aaj Kal" and "Atrangi Re", hailed IIFA as an "inspirational global platform".

"I am honoured to be a part of the 22nd edition in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi at Etihad Arena on Yas Bay. Can't wait to connect with the IIFA fans and enthusiasts from across the world," she added.

Actor-filmmaker Kumar said, “IIFA, represents the mammoth outreach of Indian cinema and as a major international event beyond the Indian shores, IIFA has truly taken it to glorious pinnacles bringing the world of Indian cinema to life for existing and new audiences."

Fatehi said she is excited to perform at the event for the first time and promised a "one-of-a-kind performance".

"It has all elements of entertainment and a huge surprise as well! As an artist, I'm really glad to be a part of the 22nd edition of IIFA at Yas Island, which is bringing Indian cinema and culture to a global platform, as it resonates with my idea of elevating and promoting cross-cultural diversities across the globe," she added.

Actor Varun Dhawan was the first star performer to be announced by the organisers.

The IIFA Awards will take place at the Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral.