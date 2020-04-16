Kartik Aaryan's sister Kritika expresses pride over 'Koki Poochega' in heartfelt post: What an epic initiative

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan's sister Kritika shares pride over 'Koki Poochega' in heartfelt post

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is making waves on social media with his new online show Koki Poochega. The actor has come up with a series of episodes for his fans in which he has taken the initiative to bring more knowledge about the novel coronavirus to the public. In the show, which is based on his nickname Koki, the actor is seen interacting with the real-life COVID-19 warriors be it doctors, policemen, social workers or people who have survived the virus. Fans are all praise for Kartik for this initiative and his sister Kritika has written a heartfelt note to express her pride over what the actor is doing.

Taking to Instagram, Kritika Tiwari shared a video of Kartik and wrote, "Dear Koki. I cannot count the number of times you’ve made me feel proud of you. Here’s one more added to that long list! “KOKI POOCHEGA” what an epic initiative! Love the show and i’m so proud of the thought and hard work you’ve put into it." She added how annoying it is for her that he doesn't have time for her even though they are living in the same house but also praises him what utilizing his talent to help people.

She added, "t’s annoying how you don’t have time for me , even though we’re home, because you’re so busy working all the time. But then that constant smile on your face while you’re at it tells me how much you love your work. Makes me happy seeing you occupied day in and day out so you could make good use of your talents at a time like this. Even though you’re not at the forefront of this fight, you’re doing what you can as an actor. Every bit counts. I hope your efforts not only spread awareness but also inspire people to do their bit against corona."

Kartik Aaryan was also quick to appreciate his sister's golden words to him and thanked her in the comments. He wrote, "Still working..And am doing fine !!Writing this from the room next to you !!" with many 'hands joining' emojis.

Meanwhile, Kartik has also pledged to donate to PM Modi's CARES Fund for the coronavirus relief. A statement shared by Kartik on Instagram read, “It is the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a nation. Whatever I am, whatever money I’ve earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us I am contributing Rs. 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. I URGE all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible.”

