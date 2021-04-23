Kartik Aaryan's first post after 'Dostana 2' controversy is all about COVID safety

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Kartik Aaryan

COVID 19 crisis in India is at its worst in the country right now. For consecutive days India recorded over 3 lakh cases with over 2000 deaths on Thursday. In such a situation it is of grave importance to stay indoors and follow coronavirus safety protocols strictly. Grappling with the pandemic for over a year now, we know how important it is to wear a mask. And wear it properly. However, many fail to do it. Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's latest Instagram post is a reminder of how to wear a mask properly.

One must make sure that the mask covers their mouth and nose properly, without any gaps. It should be hanging loose on your face on placed at your chin. Sharing the picture Kartik just posted a masked emoji without any text. Incidentally, this is Kartik's first picture on social media after his controversial exit from Karan Johar's upcoming production "Dostana 2". In the black and white picture on Instagram, Kartik wears a mask wearing that covers the entire lower half of his face. The close-up picture seems to have been clicked in the winter, as the actor wears a jacket and a hood beneath. He looks intensely into the camera as his long hair flows in all directions. Take a look:

Fans were overjoyed to hear from their favourite star, going by the response in the comment section. "Finally you posted," wrote a fan, while another felt the image exuded "superhero feelsssssss". A user asked about the "Dostana 2" fiasco. "Itne time baad post kiya yaar (you posted after such a long time buddy) i was so tensed," said another.

Earlier this month, Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions officially announced that Kartik would no longer star in their upcoming production "Dostana 2".

"Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence -- we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon," the announcement read.

Kartik has refrained from commenting on the issue.

--with IANS inputs

