Kartik Aaryan's drops blurred pic, fan says 'Saab dhun-dhala dhun-dhala lage tujhpe hi focus hai'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is on a roll with back-to-back announcements of interesting and big-budget projects. He is dearly loved by his fans, who enjoy getting updates about the actor's shooting schedule and personal life. On Sunday, Kartik posted an alluring selfie of himself on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen sporting a black hoodie. The pic was accompanied by a note, which read, "Blurry mind and messy thoughts." Fans and well wishers couldn’t stop gushing about his look and ​flooded the post with heart and fire emoticons.

The actor who never fails to impress everyone with his onscreen presence has recently shot for one of the most challenging sequences, till date. Narrating his experience of shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik shared "Shot 162. One of the most challenging sequences i have shot for gets done !! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Climax. Whole week everyone’s been at it and great team effort !!"

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' features Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead. The movie is the sequel of the 2007 psychological horror comedy film of the same name. The comic supernatural thriller will be helmed by Anees Bazmee, unlike the first one which was directed by Priyadarshan.

Apart from this, Kartik is currently shooting for his upcoming thriller flick, 'Freddy'. The film is being helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and is produced by Ekta Kapoor (Balaji Telefilms) and Jay Shewakramani (Northern Lights Films). Talking about the project Kartik said: "As an actor, I crave to explore different facades of entertainment and with Freddy, I'm venturing into an uncharted territory which is both exciting and intriguing in equal measures. I look forward to dwell in the world of Freddy and bring alive this dark romantic thriller."

Also, he will be seen in Ram Madhvani's 'Dhamaka', Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India', and Sameer Vidwans' directorial venture, which was earlier titled 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha'.

