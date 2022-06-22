Kartik Aaryan reveals proposals he got this week, the number will SHOCK you

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KARTIKAARYAN Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been a huge success at the box office

Kartik Aaryan is enjoying the mega-success of his recently released horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie has earned Rs 180 crore at the domestic box office and is still attracting cine-goers. After the film has become a huge hit and ended the dry spell of Hindi films at the box office, Kartik has been making use of every opportunity to thank his fans for showing their love for the movie. Recently, the actor also did a #AskKartik session on Twitter.

Kartik got crores of proposals?

Kartik is one of the most eligible bachelors in the Hindi film industry right now. One of the Twitter users asked him bout how many proposals he had got. Kartik responded to the question but not without making a subtle mention of his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The question posed to him was, "How many proposals you got this week (sic)." Kartik said in response, "In a sense, 180 crore Proposals aa chuke hai so far (sic)."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released on Netflix

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released on Netflix on June 19. While the Kartik starrer has crushed all the recent releases at the box office and enjoyed a dream run at the box office even in week 5, it also became one of the most viewed OTT release this year. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is currently on the number 1 spot OTT’s most trending content, elbowing out international blockbusters like the recent Spiderman: No Way Home, RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

What's next for Kartik?

The character of Rooh Baba from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has become a rage. Kartik said that the movie has been the biggest 'gamechanger' for him. Up next, he will be seen in Freddy, opposite Jawaani Jaaneman actress Alaya F. He will also begin work on Sameer Vidwans' next romantic drama and Hansal Mehta's Captain India in which he plays a pilot. All of his upcoming movies will be eyed closely by the fans.

