Kartik Aaryan reacts to deleting video after accused of misogyny: Things are blown out of proportion

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Kartik Aaryan reacts to deleting video after accused of misogyny

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan faced the heat last month after he shared a TikTok video in which he was seen punishing her sister Kritika Tiwari for not making good rotis. As soon as the video surfaced the internet, the actor was accused of domestic violence and misogyny. Many fans criticized him for promoting violence against women through his video. Soon after the backlash, Kartik deleted the video from his timeline. Recently, the actor opened up about the same and clarified that it was not the intention.

Talking about the video to Film Companion's Anupama Chopra, Kartik Aaryan said, "It was said that it promoted domestic violence. Think about it, if that had been the case, don’t you think my sister would have objected? Or my mom? They watched it before we uploaded it. Things are sometimes blown out of proportion as well. After I deleted the video, many people asked me why did I delete it. There are two sides to everything. You just have to go along. But I am not promoting anything."

Singer Sona Mohapatra was also amongst the people who criticized Kartik for the video. She retweeted a tweet that read, "Acting in misogynistic films is one thing, bhai ye ab khud ese scripting aur directing bhi kar rahe hain (now he is writing and editing these films as well)?" Sona added, "This guy has become a youth idol by consistently starring in misogynistic films &is happy 2extend it to his disgusting #lockdown video. DV in India is skyrocketing many women stuck 24/7 with their abusers.Call this out #India.He influences many more millions than Rangoli."

This guy has become a youth idol by consistently 🌟ing in misogynistic films &is happy 2extend it to his disgusting #lockdown video. DV in India is skyrocketing many women stuck 24/7 with their https://t.co/EF3ixCUdY6 this out #India.He influences many more millions than Tangoli https://t.co/g6dyLFvnEf — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 21, 2020

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan. Before the lockdown, he was shooting for his next film Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Kiara Advani and Tabu. The actor also has Karan Johar's Dostana 2 in the pipeline with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshaya.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage