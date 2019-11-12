Kartik Aaryan starts #DheemeDheemeDanceChallenge, encourages fans to dance like Chintu Tyagi

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan starts Dheeme Dheeme Dance Challenge

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is currently at the heights of success. The actor is enjoying the praise for his back to back hits Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi. Now, he is all set to entertain the viewers with his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh. After leaving the fans enthralled with the trailer of the film, the makers have released the first song called Dheeme Dheeme. It is a new rendition of an already popular Tony Kakkar song and started ruling the trends soon after it dropped on YouTube.

Kartik, on Tuesday, has announced the Dheeme Dheeme Dance Challenge for his fans. In the song, the actor is seen grooving to the peppy beats as Chintu Tyagi with his onscreen wife Bhumi Pednekar as well as his ‘woh’ Ananya Pandey. He is seen in two avatars in the songs. The actor through his post has encouraged his fans to match his steps and share the video on social media. He has asked them to #DanceLikeChintuTyagi.

Kartik Aaryan has become the talk of the town after his Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety hit the 100 crore club. The actor has been bombarded with projects as well as female attention, not just from fans but from the divas in the industry as well. Currently, he is in Chandigarh to shoot for his next film Dostana 2 alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya.

Directed by Mudassar Azizi, Pati Patni Aur Woh is the remake of 1978 film by the same name. It shows the story of Chintu Tyagi who indulges in extra marital affair. Bhumi Pednekar plays the role of his wife Vedika in the film while Ananaya Panday plays Tapasya.

