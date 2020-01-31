Friday, January 31, 2020
     
Sara's crush Kartik Aaryan is every son ever. Reveals his mother's hilarious reaction on his swanky new car

'Jane Nahi Deti Wo Ispe,' Kartik Aaryan tells paparazzi while chatting with them on Mumbai streets.

New Delhi Published on: January 31, 2020 17:34 IST
Everyone's favourite Kartik Aaryan is a self-confessed mumma's boy. From sharing photos and videos of his parents to posting home-cooked meal on his Insta story, Kartik is every Indian son ever. Recently on his mother's birthday, the doting son gifted her a green Mini Cooper convertible car worth Rs 43.39 crore.

Photos of Kartik taking his mother out for a car drive also went viral on social media. Now, a video has been doing the rounds on social media in which Kartik can be seen candidly chatting with paps at a traffic signal on Mumbai streets.

The actor stopped for a chat with paparazzi and also shared chocolate with him. When a pap complimented his new car, the actor said that his mother gets angry whenever he takes it out for a ride. ''Jane Nahi Deti Wo Ispe,'' he says bursting into laughter. Every Indian mom ever-we say.

Check out the video below:

Conversations over chocolate 🤪😋 and cars #kartikaaryan post his shoot today #viralbhayani @viralbhayani

On his mother's birthday, Kartik Aaryan wished her with a cute throwback photo. "Happy Birthday to my Fav Hairstylist. Love you Mummy," he wrote.

Besides Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, Kartik has a number of films in the pipeline- Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are among them.

