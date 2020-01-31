Sara's crush Kartik Aaryan is every son ever. Reveals his mother's hilarious reaction on his swanky new car

Kartik Aaryan reveals his mother's hilarious reaction on his swanky new car

Everyone's favourite Kartik Aaryan is a self-confessed mumma's boy. From sharing photos and videos of his parents to posting home-cooked meal on his Insta story, Kartik is every Indian son ever. Recently on his mother's birthday, the doting son gifted her a green Mini Cooper convertible car worth Rs 43.39 crore.

Photos of Kartik taking his mother out for a car drive also went viral on social media. Now, a video has been doing the rounds on social media in which Kartik can be seen candidly chatting with paps at a traffic signal on Mumbai streets.

The actor stopped for a chat with paparazzi and also shared chocolate with him. When a pap complimented his new car, the actor said that his mother gets angry whenever he takes it out for a ride. ''Jane Nahi Deti Wo Ispe,'' he says bursting into laughter. Every Indian mom ever-we say.

Check out the video below:

On his mother's birthday, Kartik Aaryan wished her with a cute throwback photo. "Happy Birthday to my Fav Hairstylist. Love you Mummy," he wrote.

Besides Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, Kartik has a number of films in the pipeline- Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are among them.