Why haven't you uploaded selfie with me on Mother's Day, complains Kartik Aaryan's mother (See funny video)

Amid the several emotional and heartfelt posts on Mother's day, Kartik Aaryan hasn't shared any messages yet and, this isn't going too well with his mother Dr Mala Tiwari. The actor's mother wants him to upload a selfie with her on the special occasion. It so happened that the Pati Patni aur Woh actor shared a video on social media where his mother's voice can be heard saying "Koki,on Mother's Day everyone is uploading pictures with her mothers. Why haven't you uploaded a selfie with me yet". To whcih Kartik Aaryan hilariously responds, "Do you even know how much likes I get when I post something?". His mother's reply was savage "Ek laat doongi".

Taking to Instagram, Kartik Aaryan shared the hilarious video with a caption that said, "Maa ki Mamta".

Earlier, the actor shared a behind-the-scenes video from his chat show Koki Poochega, in which he was seen hilariously getting interrupted by his mother , while recording. in his online chat show, Kartik interviews and celebrates the Covid-19 warriors

Kartik joined the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and pledged Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund. “It is the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a nation. Whatever I am, whatever money I’ve earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us I am contributing Rs. 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. I URGE all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible,” he said, announcing his donation.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is set to feature in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kiara Advani. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film is a sequel to Priyadarshan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Apart from this, Kartik has Janhvi Kapoor starrer Dostana 2 in his kitty, which will also feature newcomer Lakshya.

