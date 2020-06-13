Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Kartik Aaryan's mother trolls him: Amitabh Bachchan will tag you? Unke itne bure din aa gaye hai?

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan needs no trolls online when he has his mother and sister to give him a reality check every time. The actor has been very active on social media, sharing funny videos and TikToks with his sister Kritika. Fans go nuts over his creative approach towards everything. The actor recently accepted the Gulabo Sitabo tongue twister challenge by superstar Amitabh Bachchan abut got brutally trolled by his mother.

Just when Kartik Aaryan started to make a video trying out the popular Sulabo Sitabo tongue twister, he is interrupted by his mother who asked, 'kya kar raha hai." The moment he tells him that Big B has tagged him for this challenge, she trolls him saying, "Amitabh Bachchan ne tag kiya hai? Unke itne bure din aa gaye hai?" To add on to the insult, the actor's sister claims, "Tag Karan Johar kar rahe hoge, Kartik Aaryan ho gaya galti se." Watch the video here-

Not just Kartik Aaryan, many Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and others took up the viral challenge and shared their videos.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo released worldwide on Amazon Prime on June 12. It became the first film with Bollywood megastars to bypass the traditional theatrical release and release directly on OTT platform. Next will be Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi. Fans have given up a big thumbs up Gulabo Sitabo, calling it a light hearty comedy film that is a must-watch.

On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan has been garnering much appreciation from teh fans for his show Koki Poochega on YouTube. Recently, he shared an episode featuring Barkha Dutt and revealed that his mother wants him to marry a fiesty reporter like her. He said, "Yeh sawaal meri mom ka tha ki agar koi 1999 wali Barkha Dutt mil jaaye, toh woh rishta bhej dengi."

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has many interesting movies lined up for release. He will be seen in Karan Johar's Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Kiara Advani and Tabu.

