Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's sizzling video from Bhool Bhulaiya 2 sets goes viral

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's chemistry in leaked video from Bhool Bhulaiya 2 sets goes viral

The shooting for the second installment Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 began in Jaipur a few days back and ever since then, several videos and photos of the star cast including Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan and others have been doing round son the internet. Yet again, another video from the sets of the horror-comedy have grabbed eyeballs and what seems it has been taken during the shooting of a romantic track. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor can be seen decked up in a sherwani while Kiara in a gorgeous lehenga with an orange blouse and silver ghagra, is seen in the Kartik's arms as he twirls her around. The backdrop happens to be a palace of the Pink City.

Talking about the film, it happens to be the sequel of the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa featuring Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel and Vidya Balan in crucial roles. The announcement about the Rajasthan schedule was made by Kartik on his Instagram where he shared a video and wrote, "Iss look mein Smile hi nahi rukti (Can’t stop smiling in this look). Ting ding ting tiding ting ting. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Jaipur lets Roll. Mango Season Begins." Have a look:

The video of the two actors has gone viral on various social media platforms and the fans could not stop themselves from praising the sizzling chemistry between the two stars. Many hearts and fire emojis were mentioned in the comments section where one user called them, 'Karara.'

The 2007 film was directed by Priyadarshan while the sequel is being helmed by Anees Bazmee. Talking about BB2, Anees in an interview said, "This is a completely different film and a story. It has elements of horror and comedy and this is new to me. I am enjoying it. My films are always entertaining and so will it be. A director should have his own language while making a film. The audience is intelligent they come to know what is new and what is copied."

The film produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar is all set to hit the theatres on July 31.

