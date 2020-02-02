Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor's 'royal' rampwalk for Manish Malhotra. See Photos

Kareena Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan together walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra

Kareena Kapoor is Bollywood quintessential diva while Kartik Aaryan is the new star on the block. So, when the two came together for a ramp walk for ace designer Manish Malhotra, the vent attracted everyone's attention. Dressed in white Mrs. Pataudi looked royal in every inch of her lehenga choli dress with hand in the hand of Kartik Aaryan who charmed every girl out there with his looks in a white sherwani. Kartik and Kareena are well known to be sharing a good rapport with each other.

Kartik recently featured in Kareena Kapoor’s radio talk show where he spilled beans on many unknown facts about his life, especially his love life.

Incidentally, the dating rumours of Kartik and Sara Ali Khan also made an appearance during the conversation however, like always Kartik chose to downplay it with his answers.

Currently, Kartik is prepping for the release of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite his real life rumoured beau Sara and we are sure knows Kareena Kapoor could give us more info on that after all, Kareena is also the uncrowned gossip queen of Bollywood and knows what’s exactly is happening in people’s life. Love Aaj Kal is sequel to Imtiaz’s 2009 release with the samen. The original Love Aaj Kal starred Sara’s dad Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles and it will be interesting to see how this one’s unfold, but we have our expectations high from Pataudi junior.

Kareena was last seen in Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz. The received overwhelming response from the audience and went on to become the highest grosser of 2019.