Kartik Aaryan is Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana's crush, says 'I watched Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety twice'

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most popular actors when it comes to young fans and recently he has found one more addition to his long list of female fans. Team India's cricketer, Smriti Mandhana is all hearts for the Dhamaka star as she called Kartik Aaryan her crush in a recent interview.

Smriti said, "I had seen Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety last movie. I liked this film very much, due to which I watched this film 2 times. I really liked this film and Kartik Aaryan is my crush."

On the work front, Kartik is excited for 2022 with the kind of projects that he has in the pipeline. Kartik will soon be seen in Shehzada, Freddy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Captain India and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

The actor assures that his upcoming films will see him experimenting across genres. Talking about his line up of films, Kartik said he has entered 2022 on a happy note. "I feel really grateful looking at the way 2021 ended in terms of work and with all different films lined up next, I am very excited for 2022."

He added, "The way the audience accepted me in 'Dhamaka' as Arjun Pathak is just the validation I needed at this point because my next films see me experiment in genres I have never tapped before. Hence the love from fans is my motivation to keep pushing those boundaries."

