Kartik Aaryan, first Bollywood actor to get an Instagram filter

Kartik Aaryan is awaiting the release of Pati, Patni Aur Woh

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently busy promoting his next Pati, Patni Aur Woh, became the first Indian actor to have an Instagram filter dedicated to him. This latest Bollywood addition to a bevy of Instagram filters has the hit song of his upcoming movie, ''Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare''. Along with the fun features, the user can also lipsync the popular track. As soon as Kartik shared a video of himself on social media, his fans went gaga.

As per a Mumbai Mirro report, Instagram approached Kartik with the idea to have his own filter. Excited Kartik wanted nothing but the best. The team worked on it for more than a month and finally he zeroed down on the one which hit the social media.

When asked about the same, Kartik said, ''When I met the young and brilliant creative team of Instagram, we discussed several ideas and finally zeroed on this. It feels really special to have my own filter on Instagram plus be the first one to do it here as well.”

Kartik is ''addicted'' to Instagram and he is quite active on the platform so that he stays in touch with his fans and followers across the globe. The actor, unlike many other celebrities, even replies to his fans on Instagram.

On the professional front, after Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Kartik will be busy with Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiya 2. He also has an Anees Bazmee movie.

Pati, Patni Aur Woh Trailer