Here's what Kartik Aaryan did after female fans screamed his name outside his building. Watch video

Kartik Aaryan, ever since his Bollywood debut has made a crazy female fan following. Be it his charming looks or his sweet smile, we have seen incidents of girls going gaga over him. A recent incident that took place outside his house is also an example of the same. It all happened when two girls on Tuesday started shouting Kartik's name outside his building. In the video that is going viral on social media, the girls can be seen jumping in excitement, requesting the actor to make an appearance as they shouted, "Kartik please come…. please please please." Further, the next part of the video showed the 'Dhamaka' actor fulfilling their wish by stepping out and greeting them.

The video was shared by Kartik on Instagram with a caption reading, "This love This is what I live for. This is my drive. This is everything. To all my fans, most genuinely, I’m blessed to have y’all, can never thank y’all enough but shall keep trying #Repost @viralbhayani with @make_repost Two fan girls consistently scream @kartikaaryan's name under his building to catch a glimpse of the actor! #KartikAarayan."

Speaking about his fan following, Kartik previously told ANI, "It feels good that several titles have been attached to my name. Sometimes, my poses also get trending. A few months back, my fans started 'Pose like Kartik Aaryan' on social media. I am happy and feel lucky to receive so much love from people. Hope more titles get attached to my name. I hope I always live up to people's expectations."

On the professional front, the 'Dhamaka' star will be seen in multiple big-ticket films like 'Freddy', 'Captain India', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Shehzada' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.