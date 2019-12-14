Kartik Aaryan gives Manoj Tiwari's Rinkiya Ke Papa twist to Pati, Patni Aur Woh and the result is hilarious

This hilarious clip will leave you ROFL-ing

Kartik Aaryan, who has been sharing videos of fans using his customised 'Chintu Tyagi' filter and doing hook step of Dheeme Dheeme, has this time shared something unique and hilarious. The actor took to Instagram to share a mashup video of Chintu Tyagi and Manoj Tiwari's Rinkiya Ke Papa. In the clip, Kartik's character in his latest film, Chintu Tyagi is seen grooving to Manoj Tiwari's hit track which became popular lately.

“#ChintuTyagi cant Control his HEHEHE Aapke reaction dekhke #PatiPatniAurWoh in theatres,'' he wrote alongside the video. The clip got amusing reactions from his followers. ''Hehehehe hasdele,'' wrote a social media user. ''Lmao,'' commented another.

Pati, Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, is having a successful run at the box office. The film has been directed by Mudassar Aziz.

The remake of 1978 movie has so far minted a total of Rs 59.02 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed its collection on eighth day of the release. “#PatiPatniAurWoh continues to attract footfalls, despite multiple films invading the marketplace [#Mardaani2, #TheBody, #Jumanji] + reduction of screens/shows… Expect strong results on [second] Sat and Sun… [Week 2] Fri 3.05 cr. Total: ₹ 59.02 cr. #India biz. (sic),'' he wrote.