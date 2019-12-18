Kartik Aaryan's towel dance twist to Munna Badnaam Hua challenge leaves Sonakshi impressed

Kartik Aaryan channels his inner Chulbul Pandey

Kartik Aaryan can be seen channeling his inner Chulbul Pandey in the latest video and we can only say that he is the cutest Dabangg in the town. Taking Dabangg 3's Munna Badnaam Hua challenge, Kartik posted a short clip on Instagram in which he is seen doing the hook step of the hit track Munna Badnaam Hua picturised on Warina Hussain and Salman Khan.

Showering Salman with love, Kartik wrote, ''Munna Badnaam hua ‘BHAI’ ke Liye #MunnaBadnaamHuaChallenge''. He even challenged his 'patni' Bhumi Pednekar and 'woh' Ananya Panday. ''Aur ab #ChintuTyagi challenge karte hai apni Patni aur Woh ko,'' he further wrote.

Hilarious ending to the clip will leave you in splits. Dabangg girl Sonakshi Sinha was also in awe of Kartik. ''Amaze,'' she wrote in the comment section.

Kartik shot the video in a dance studio with number of background dancers. In case you haven't seen the clip yet, here you go:

Did you notice Kartik nailing hook step of Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din from his film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi?

Kartik recently taught hook step of Dheeme Dheeme to Deepika Padukone. The duo danced at the airport in front of paparazzi.

Kartik's latest release Pati, Patni Aur Woh is performing well at the box office. Mudassar Aziz directorial is inching closer to Rs 75 crore mark.