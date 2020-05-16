Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIKAARYAN Kartik Aaryan gets rid of his beard accidentally, shares video and says, 'mummy sahi khel gayi'

Ever since the coronavirus lockdown, various Bollywood celebrities have become quite active on social media where they have been sharing photos and videos to entertain their fans. Despite the fact that their posts are different, there is still a common sight to behold. Yes, we are definitely talking about their 'cavemen' like look due to the fact that they don't have any makeup person available. Some have grown out their facial fuzz while others are donning their salt and pepper look. And one amongst those was Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan. He has been wearing his beard and has been carrying it quite well. But for those who thought he looked sexy in that avatar, there's bad news! The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' star has got rid of the facial hair and the person behind the same was none other than his mother.

From the past few days, he has been sharing posts on Instagram talking about how divided the opinion on his beard is. He even went live on Instagram to ask fans whether he should shave off his beard or not on which Deepika Padukone commented with an emoji of a girl raising her hand. He even joked about how his mother has refused to give him food until he shaves off his beard!

But now it seems that his mother would be quite happy with the new look of his son. Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a new video that shows him passing a couple of things to his mother. However, he gets confused when his mother asks for 'gaadi' and he gets off with his 'daadi.' Captioning the funny video he wrote, "Mummy Sahi Khel Gayi.."

Check it out:

Kartik, on Friday, shared a video of his few young fans who have formed a band and asking him to shave. A bunch of five kids gave a twist to his song Dil Chori Saada Ho Gaya from the film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Captioning the post he wrote, "Cut The Beard Concert."

Watch the original song here:

Meanwhile, Kartik has been keeping himself busy with various activities and one amongst those is his YouTube show Koki Poochega in which he has been interviewing the corona warriors and spreading awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic. He recently interviewed Kerala’s superhero - Nooh Bava, IAS District Collector.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, which also starred Sara Ali Khan. His next projects include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2.

