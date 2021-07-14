Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KARTIKAARYAN Kartik Aaryan flaunts black nail paint in latest photoshoot with Dabboo Ratnani; fans ask 'why so hot?'

Kartik Aaryan is counted amongst one of the good-looking actors of the Bollywood industry. Every now and then, he leaves his fans skip their heartbeat with either his film announcements or latest pictures. Yet again, he did the same when pictures from his latest photo shoot with ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani for his 2021 calendar went viral. The 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' actor who never fails to impress everyone with his onscreen presence left his fans impressed with his 'bad boy avatar' which was created with the help of-- messy tresses, a classic white tee, beaded necklaces, and a faux fur black coat. However, what caught everyone's attention was the black nail polish he had on two of his fingers.

The first picture shared by Kartik was captioned, "Dabboo sir ab shot reveal bhi kar do…" The second one revealed the full look with a caption that read, "The Number 1 Shot #DabbooRatnaniCalendar2021 (sic)."

ALSO READ: Is 'Mohabbatein' fame Kim Sharma dating tennis player Leander Paes? Romantic pics from Goa spark rumours

Have a look at his look here:

Before unveiling the third consecutive shot for Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar, Kartik Aaryan featured in an Instagram live with the ace photographer revealing details behind his 'Number One' shot. When asked what would he name this year's calendar picture, Kartik Aaryan said this has been his best click and would term it as the 'Number One'.

Opening up about his bond with Dabboo Ratnani, Kartik Aaryan took a look back at his clicks with the photographer. The star also revealed that featuring on Dabboo Ratnani's calendar has been on his bucket list and he is grateful to be able to tick it off thrice in a row.

Looking at his photos, it is clear that Kartik will surely leave his female fan following go gaga while the male ones will try to recreate this one!

As soon as the Luka Chuppi star shared his post, Netizens simply couldn't resist themselves from commenting and filled social media with praises. Many called him 'classy', 'hot' and 'sexy.' See their reactions here:

Kartik Aaryan has earlier featured twice on the calendar presenting diverse and unique looks. While his debut shot featured him on a bed with two cats, his second experience witnessed his three different looks including one from his film.

On the professional front, Kartik will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which also features Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in lead roles. The actor also has Sajid Nadiadwala's yet-untitled love story and Dhamaka in the pipeline.