Kartik Aaryan feeds Sara ahead of Love Aaj Kal release, says 'kaafi dubli ho gayi ho'

Kartik Aaryan feeds Sara Ali Khan with food ahead Love Aaj Kal release, says 'kaafi dubli ho gayi ho'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan shared a love-filled photograph of himself along with his Love Aaj Kal co-star Sara Ali Khan. Kartik on Monday took to Instagram to share a photograph of himself feeding Sara. Yes, you read right!

He captioned the image: "Kaafi dubli ho gayi ho... Aao pehle jaisi sehat banayein... (You have become so thin. Let's make your health like before)."

Love Aaj Kal is a love story of two different eras -- the first is set in the late 1980s-early nineties, and unfolds between Raghu and Leena. The other love story, set in the present time, happens between Veer and Zoe.

While Kartik plays Raghu and Veer, Sara Ali Khan has been cast as Zoe and Arushi Sharma plays Leena. The film is slated to release on the day of love, February 14, Valentines' Day.

