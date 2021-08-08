Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Kartik Aaryan drops new selfie as he is 'off to Sunday shoot'

It's a working Sunday for actor Kartik Aaryan. Taking to Instagram, Kartik posted a picture of him sitting in a car while going to a shooting location. Alongside the image, he shared what all he needs to spend time during travelling.

"All you need is Empty Streets, Long Drive, Good Music and a Full Tank. Off to Sunday Shoot," he captioned the post. It appears Kartik is going to the sets of his upcoming film 'Freddy', which went on floors on August 1 in Mumbai. The upcoming movie is being produced by Ekta Kapoor (Balaji Telefilms) and Jay Shewakramani (Northern Lights Films).

Earlier, giving a sneak peek of his character from the upcoming romantic thriller, Kartik, shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of the film which has been close to his heart. The actor dropped a picture that features a clapperboard covering his face in order to keep his character under wraps.

However, a glimpse of what Kartik is wearing can be seen clearly in the picture. His clothes are similar to what he wore while portraying the role of Chintu Tyagi in his 2019 rom-com 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. Going by his post, one could see the actor sitting in a cafe with a bouquet of roses.

"A film that's been close to my heart, long before it began. Finally, he comes to life!! Now shooting #Freddy," he wrote in the caption.

Also, 'Freddy', the Shashanka Ghosh directorial, is said to be packed with unpredictable twists and sharp turns. The characters in the movie are set to take the movie buffs on a dark and chilling roller-coaster ride, where the lines between love and obsession will blur. Apart from this, Kartik will also be seen in 'Dhamaka', 'Captain India' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.