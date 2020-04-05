Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan dreamt of getting coronavirus vaccine. Here's what happened next

The coronavirus lockdown has made many Bollywood celebrities active on the social media front. One amongst those is Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Kartik Aaryan who has been unleashing his humorous side amidst this lockdown. On Sunday, he posted a video that shows him standing on the top of a car and waving his hand to the gathered crowd. But more than the video, it was his caption that left netizens in splits.

"Aaj sapna aaya ki mujhe vaccine mil gayi hai," he joked in the caption which he posted along with the caption on Instagram. Have a look:

Soon his hilarious caption caught the attention of his fans who reacted on his post. Reacting to the post, a user commented: "Biotechnology jo padha hai bhai ne."And Kartik was too quick to respond back. "You can remove a bhai from Biotechnology but you can't remove Biotechnology from bhai," Kartik quipped.

Comments on Kartik Aaryan's picture

Kartik Aaryan's reply

For the uninitiated, Kartik pursued an Engineering degree in Biotechnology from Navi Mumbai's D Y Patil College of Engineering.

On the film front, Kartik will be next seen in "Dostana 2" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2".

-With IANS inputs

