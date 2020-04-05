Kartik Aaryan dreamt of getting coronavirus vaccine. Here's what happened next

Sunday, April 05, 2020
     
Pyaar Ka Punchnama star Kartik Aaryan who has been impressing everyone with his humorous side on social media ever since the lockdown yet again did the same when he dreamt about coronavirus vaccine.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 05, 2020 17:23 IST
The coronavirus lockdown has made many Bollywood celebrities active on the social media front. One amongst those is Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Kartik Aaryan who has been unleashing his humorous side amidst this lockdown. On Sunday, he posted a video that shows him standing on the top of a car and waving his hand to the gathered crowd. But more than the video, it was his caption that left netizens in splits.

"Aaj sapna aaya ki mujhe vaccine mil gayi hai," he joked in the caption which he posted along with the caption on Instagram. Have a look:

Soon his hilarious caption caught the attention of his fans who reacted on his post. Reacting to the post, a user commented: "Biotechnology jo padha hai bhai ne."And Kartik was too quick to respond back. "You can remove a bhai from Biotechnology but you can't remove Biotechnology from bhai," Kartik quipped.

India Tv - Comments on Kartik Aaryan's picture

Comments on Kartik Aaryan's picture

India Tv - Kartik Aaryan's reply

Kartik Aaryan's reply

For the uninitiated, Kartik pursued an Engineering degree in Biotechnology from Navi Mumbai's D Y Patil College of Engineering.

On the film front, Kartik will be next seen in "Dostana 2" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2".

-With IANS inputs

