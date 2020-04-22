Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan deletes Tik Tok video with sister after facing backlash over domestic violence

During home quarantine, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is having fun making Tik Tok videos with his sister Dr. Kritika Tiwari. The actor has shared a video recreating Koi Mil Gya scene with his sister and it went viral on the internet. On Tuesday, he shared another Tik Tok video, in which he was seen running after his sister's life because of her bad cooking. In the end, the video showed Kartik ‘throwing’ Kritika off the balcony. This did not go down well with many celebrities as well as fans who called out the actor for domestic violence.

Singer Sona Mohapatra retweeted a tweet that read, "Acting in misogynistic films is one thing, bhai ye ab khud ese scripting aur directing bhi kar rahe hain (now he is writing and editing these films as well)?" Sona added, "This guy has become a youth idol by consistently starring in misogynistic films &is happy 2extend it to his disgusting #lockdown video. DV in India is skyrocketing many women stuck 24/7 with their abusers.Call this out #India.He influences many more millions than Tangoli."

This guy has become a youth idol by consistently 🌟ing in misogynistic films &is happy 2extend it to his disgusting #lockdown video. DV in India is skyrocketing many women stuck 24/7 with their https://t.co/EF3ixCUdY6 this out #India.He influences many more millions than Tangoli https://t.co/g6dyLFvnEf — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 21, 2020

Filmmaker Onir also thought that the video was 'idiotic' and tweeted, "Someone should tell him since he is too dumb to understand that a lot of responsible Film industry members have put out a message against domestic violence and this is NOT FUNNY . But then who are we taking to."

Idiotic .. someone should tell him since he is too dumb to understand that a lot of responsible Film industry members have put out a message against domestic violence and this is NOT FUNNY . But then who are we taking to ... — Onir (@IamOnir) April 21, 2020

Many users on Twitter also claimed that the video was disgusting and idiotic. Soon after facing the backlash, Kartik Aaryan deleted the video from his Instagram.

On the other hand, many people defended Kartik Aaryan and said that the video was made to entertain. A fan wrote, "Why u people overthink everything, I don’t get it. Its just a video with a lighter vein , if our sister does the same thing , we don’t say it a domestic violence, chill" Another said, "Its a habit of most to convert simple things into complex. This was meant as a joke and nothing more than that. People who understand that criticisms is not always right,would learn to take simple things as simple only. High time to Stop analysing it in a negative way always."

