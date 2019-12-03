Kartik Aaryan reacts to dating rumours with Ananya Panday: Don’t want to talk about my personal life

Kartik Aaryan reacts to dating rumours with Ananya Panday

Kartik Aaryan has become the talk of the town lately with the buzz around his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Other than that, the actor rules the headlines for his link-up rumours with co-star Ananya Panday. The duo has often been spotted together on dinners and outing which instantly gave rise to their relationship rumours. While reacting to the same during the promotions of his film, Kartik dismissed that topic and said that he doesn’t want to talk about his personal life.

Kartik Aaryan said, “I really don’t want to talk about my personal life. Every other day there is a new rumour, and it always happens when you see two actors together often.” Earlier also, the actor is asked several times about his relationship status as he is not just linked to Ananya but Aaj Kal co-star Sara Ali Khan as well. He then said, “Do rotiyan Ananya ke sath tod li, toh sabne puch liya. I did an ad with Mr Bachchan and shared it on Instagram that it was on my bucket list. But no one asked me about it.”

Kartik Aaryan reacts to dating rumours with Ananya Panday

During the shoot of his film, Imtiaz Ali directorial Aaj Kal, it was said that Kartik has started dating Sara Ali Khan. He even flew away to Bangkok on the actress’ birthday where she was shooting for Coolie No. 1. Their photos from the birthday dinner went viral on the internet.

Soon after Kartik started shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh, rumours surfaced the internet that Sara and him have broken up.

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan will be next start promoting Aaj Kal that stars Sara Ali Khan and will hit the screens on Valentines Day 2020. He will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and debutante Lakshay; and the sequel to Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhualiyaa alongside Kiara Advani.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page