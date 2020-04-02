Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan celebrates sister's birthday together after 7 years, bakes cake for her

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is enjoying his time with his family amid the coronavirus lockdown. The actor has been very active on social media and spreading awareness among the fans to stay indoors because it is the right thing to do right now. As the actor is at his home, he got the chance to celebrate his sister Kritika Tiwari's birthday with her after seven long years.

Kartik made sure that he makes the occasion special for his sister which is why he even baked a cake for her and the family cut the cake at midnight. Sharing pictures with the birthday girl and his creation on Instagram, Kartik wrote, “Lockdown ka fayda (Perks of the lockdown) - Celebrating Kittu’s bday together after 7 years. Chota Cake Banane gaya, Bada Biscuit ban gaya (Tried to bake a small cake, it ended up as a large biscuit). Happy Birthday Doctor KiKi. Pride of the family @dr.kiki_.”

The birthday post received much love from the fans who wished Kartik's sister on birthday. Bollywood celebrities also showered their love on Kritika. Making a reference to Kartik Aaryan's film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and quipped, “Sonu ki kittu ka bday. Happy birthday.” Ekta Kapoor also commented on the post with heart emojis.

Earlier, Kartik's sister Kritika had shared a video of the actor in which he can be seen washing utensils during the home-quarantine period. She wrote, "Dont mistake this for Quarantine...This is the usual scene at home" Reposting the video on his Instagram, Kartik said, "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki...."

On the other hand, Kartik has also pledged to donate to PM Modi's CARES Fund for the coronavirus relief. A statement shared by Kartik on Instagram read, “It is the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a nation. Whatever I am, whatever money I’ve earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us I am contributing Rs. 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. I URGE all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible.”

