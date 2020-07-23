Kartik Aaryan bursts myths about depression, reveals whenever he is angry his mother asks him to get married

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIKAARYAN Kartik Aaryan bursts myths about depression

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is back with another interesting episode of his online show Koki Poochega. This time the actor talked about mental health and myths about depression in his conversation with psychiatrist Dr. Geetha Jayaram from John Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore. The actor asked her about the symptoms of the disease and its relation to suicide. Keeping up with his witty and humorous side, the actor also requested the doctor to hire his sister Kritika as her assistant.

Kartik Aaryan opened the episode saying that while depression doesn't spread by touching like coronavirus, it is as much deadly as the COVID19. He stated that he will not use the 'D' word (depression) but call it Devdas until Dr. Geetha urged him to talk about it openly. The actor asked her if 'alcohol an actual vaccine for depression', if 'depression and suicide are co-related and the actual signs of it. Dr. Geetha explained that anyone can diagnose depression if a person is constantly sad for over two weeks if there is loss of pleasure, interest or concentration. The other signs include constant self-blame.

After this, Kartik shares that whenever he is angry, his mother tells him to get married. Reacting to the same, Dr. Geetha laughs and exclaims that she doesn't understand why marriage is considered the solution for everything. He also requested the doctor to hire his sister Kritika as her assistant as she makes a cameo in the video. She asks Dr. Geetha if she would be getting a traveling allowance for traveling to Baltimore. Hilariously, Kartik gives her Rs 20 as her travel allowance and asks her to keep struggling. To this, Kritika is seen complaining to her mother, "Mummy, I want to become a gynae, he is trying to make me a psychiatrist."

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Karan Johar's Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and in Anees Bazmi's Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Kiara Advani and Tabu. His other action film with director Om Raut has been put on hold as the makers want to shoot the film abroad, which won't be possible for some time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are doing it (film) later. It is on hold because the film involves a lot of foreign shoots and we can't shoot abroad. The team was to shoot in Hong Kong but it can't happen due to coronavirus. We are figuring out what to do. There were other places also. It is a cutting edge action film," a source close to the film told PTI.

