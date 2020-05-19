Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Kartik Aaryan brings 'sexy' back with latest video, credits sister Kritika for new look

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has been treating fans with videos as a part of his quarantine show 'Koki Poochega' during the lockdown. Other than the awareness he was spreading about the coronavirus pandemic through his interviews with the corona warriors, the actor's look had become the talk of the town. The actor had kept a beard and was constantly asking his fans if they liked it or not. Now that he has finally got rid of the beard, he took to Instagram to announced that 'sexy is back'. Kartik Aaryan brought back his dose of good news and shared a video in which he talked about his new look as well as the good things happening in the country during the lockdown.

Kartik started the video saying, "Aaj ‘Good News’ mein sabse badi khabar yeh hai ki sexy is back! Sexy vs junglee ki Instagram poll mein bohot hi kinchuk margin se sexy ki jeet hui… Kinchuk matlab kinchuk." Then he pointed out to his sister Kritika who was seen drawing something on the board behind him. It looks like Kartik's sister played a role in the actor's new 'sexy look'. Check out-

A couple of days ago, Kartik had revealed how his mother had tricked him to get his beard chopped. Taking to Instagram, he shared a video that showed him passing a couple of things to his mother. However, when she asked for 'gaadi', the actor got confused and gave his 'daadi.' Captioning the funny video he wrote, "Mummy Sahi Khel Gayi.." Check it out:

On the other hand, when Kartik Aaryan asked his fans which look they liked more, sexy (without long beard) or the 'jungli' (one with beard), actress Deepika Padukone replied and said 'sexy'. "Still confused sexy or jungli," captioned the actor.

When Kartik went live on Instagram to ask fans whether he should shave off his beard or not, he also jokingly revealed that his mother has refused to give him food until he shaves off his beard!

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan. Before the lockdown, he was shooting for his next film Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Kiara Advani and Tabu. The actor also has Karan Johar's Dostana 2 in the pipeline with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshaya.

