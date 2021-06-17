Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Kartik Aaryan breaks the internet with his alluring charm in THIS 'sexy' selfie

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan leaves no stone unturned to entertain his fans and followers. Engaging his fans in yet another intriguing and quirky post, the heartthrob of Bollywood, Kartik posted a casual selfie effortlessly turning up the heat with his smoldering looks. With a witty caption, gauging netizens' attention, Kartik asked his fans, 'Kitna Sexy Dikh Raha Hoon?'

In no time, Kartik Aaryan's post was showered with comments gushing over his sexy gaze. Many celebrities including Ekta Kapoor, Tony Kakkar, Lauren Gottlieb dropped fire emojis.

Winning the internet with his posts, Kartik Aaryan is the uncrowned king of social media with his witty, humorous and quirky posts as well as captions. Using his social media platforms to create awareness about social and contemporary issues along with offering a high entertainment quotient, Kartik Aaryan creates an uproar breaking the internet every time he posts.

Recently, the actor has partnered with an initiative by cardiologists to spread awareness about CPR, which can help resuscitate a critical patient during sudden cardiac arrests.

In the video uploaded on the actor's Insta account, Kartik says: "Life is fragile and precious and cardiac arrest is the leading cause of sudden deaths across all age groups. If you are trained in CPR, or cardiopulmonary resuscitation, you can save a life if someone has a cardiac arrest in front of you. Learn this life saving skill with an hour-long online workshop conducted by iCare. An initiative of cardiologists who have seen to many deaths that may have been prevented. It's time for us to step up and get active in our own communities."

"We can and we will soon be at par with countries where almost everyone over the age of 15 knows CPR. Let's do this together, register for this we workshop with iCare and become a responsible citizen," Kartik added.

Meanwhile, Kartik has been in the headlines after his exit from Karan Johar's Dharma Production's film Dostana. The production house also released a statement declaring that now the film will be recast. However, the actor has maintained silence over the whole controversy. Recently, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha spoke about the “campaign” against the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor “unfair.” Sinha wrote on Twitter, “And by the way… when Producers drop Actors or vice versa they don’t talk about it. It happens all the time. This campaign against Kartik Aaryan seems concerted to me and very bloody unfair. I respect his quiet.”

Recently, the versatile actor generated huge anticipation for his intense and gritty performance in the upcoming film Dhamaka. Releasing the teaser, Kartik Aaryan added to the excitement of the thriller film, essaying the role of a news anchor covering a tragedy real time.

Also read: Madhuri Dixit turns director for husband Dr Shriram Nene's new video

The actor has a couple of films awaiting release. Kartik will next be seen in the film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", which also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani. The film is a sequel to the 2007 film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa".