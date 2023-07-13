Kartik Aaryan begins shooting for 'captain' Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan's starts shooting for Chandu Champion in London

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest release Satyaprem Ki Katha is all geared up for his next big project. The 32-year-old actor took to his Instagram handle to share the news with his fans about the next film with Kabir Khan titled Chandu Champion. He called the project as the ''most challenging and exciting journey'' of his career and termed the director as ''captain.'' He recently flew to London to start the first schedule of the upcoming film.

In the picture, he is seen sitting on the gym floor smiling with the director and pointing at the clapboard. Kartik is seen wearing a blue and black coloured check shirt paired with black joggers. On the other hand, Kabir Khan is wearing a black t-shirt and blue pants with clapboard in his hands. ''And the most challenging and exciting journey of my career begins... with the captain @kabirkhankk #ChanduChampion,'' he captioned the image.

See the post:

About Chandu Champion

The film is reportedly based on a true story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up in life. Kartik will be seen in the titular role. It will also feature Shraddha Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in important roles. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 14 next year.

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming projects

Apart from Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan has a few other projects in his kitty. One of them is Aashiqui 3 in which he will be seen alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh, Parth Siddhpura, and Jennifer Winget. The other one is Ryan: First Mission, a Kunal Kohli directorial. Some reports suggest it is a part of YRF's Spy Universe.

Latest Entertainment News