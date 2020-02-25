Kartik Aaryan beats 'Rajasthani cold' with morning soccer session. Video goes viral

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan beats 'Rajasthani cold' with morning soccer session

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Jaipur, flaunted some soccer skills between shots to beat the 'Rajasthani cold'. Karik shared a video of himself playing soccer with two boys. He is seen sporting a white t-shirt, a floroscent jacket, track pants and a cap. He captioned the clip: "Beating Rajasthani cold... With some morning football sesh..."

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Kiara Advani. Bhool Bhulaiyaa, directed by Priyadarshan, released in 2007. The film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu. The film also featured Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav and Vikram Gokhale.

Vidya's performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa is still considered iconic and regarded as one of her best to date. Her dance moves on the song Ami Je Tomar earned her many accolades. This time in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Tabu will be seen stepping into the shoes of Vidya Balan and recreate the song. A source close to the film told Mumbai Mirror, “In the recreated version, we will see Tabu performing on the same number. She’s really excited and looking forward to it. Like the original, the music of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 too will be a chartbuster.”

The cast and crew will shoot the first schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Jaipur for 10 days and then will head to Lucknow for second schedule. The source added, “Anees (director Anees Bazmee) and his team checked out a lot of havelis before zeroing in on this one. The second schedule is expected to wrap up by mid-April. A small portion will be shot in Mumbai at a later date.”

