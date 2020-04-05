Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan asks Janhvi Kapoor if she has Chinese visa as she applies for role in Baghbaan remake

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is acing the Instagram game these days. The actor has been very active in encouraging fans to stay indoors and practice social distancing through videos and posts. She has also been active in entertaining fans with his quirky posts. On Saturday, the actor shared a photo himself in which he has used a filter to make him look old. The actor wrote, “Ageing Gracefully in Lockdown. Lets Remake Baghban now. Casting for Heroines role. Pls send in your entries.”

Soon after, Bollywood divas started reacting to the post and applied for the role. One of the first actresses to comment was his Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Bhumi Pednekar who asked him to have a look at her profile. She wrote, "Sir please check my profile." “Thank you. We shall call if you’re shortlisted,” replied Kartik. Then, Janhvi Kapoor also commented, "Sending my entry. Hope I’m not too old for the part. Can do Kathak and have a valid passport". Kartik replied with, "Do you have a Chinese visa.. It’s set in China."

Fans have been waiting to see Kartik Aaryan andJanhvi Kapoor together in their next film Dostana 2. the shooting of the film had already begun.

On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan has been trying to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus and urging his fans to stay protected. He has also donated Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund. "It is the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a nation. Whatever I am, whatever money I’ve earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us I am contributing Rs. 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. I URGE all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible," his statement read.

