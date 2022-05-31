Kartik Aaryan demands Rs 35-40 cr post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's success? Actor REACTS to fee hike news

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is enjoying unprecedented success at the box office with the release of his horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. As his popularity grows, there are rumours about him hiking his fee and demanding Rs 35-40 cr post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's success. The film directed by Anees Bazmee, has amassed Rs 128.24 crore since its release on May 20. Media reports claimed that Kartik Aaryan has hiked his acting fee post the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer 2007 psychological movie of the same name.

A media report on Monday said that the 31-year-old actor, who would normally charge Rs 15-20 crore per movie, has apparently hiked his fee to Rs 35-40 crore now. Dismissing the reports Kartik tweeted: "Promotion hua hai life mein, Increment nahi Baseless (This is my promotion in life and not increment. Baseless)."

Anees Bazmee's latest release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has entered the Rs 100 crore club with the movie minting a total of Rs 109.92 crore on completion of two weeks of its release. The film, which also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav among many others besides Kartik Aaryan had a bumper opening on its first day of release as it collected Rs 14.11 crore. It was the biggest from any Hindi film this year, beating other projects like 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', among others.

Kartik, who is currently touted as a superstar by many critics and the audience for delivering the blockbuster of the year is all set to impress fans with more interesting projects in his lineup. He will next be seen in Telugu remake of Allu Arjun's "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo" titled as "Shehzada", Hansal Mehta's "Captain India", Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller "Freddy" and film producer Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.