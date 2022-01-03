Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to Freddy, Kartik Aaryan's 2022 releases you can't miss

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who made an impressive OTT debut with Dhamaka, is all set to entertain the audience with the exciting lineup of films for the year 2022. Interestingly, Kartik is working on five of the most anticipated films of the year. Recently, the actor assured that his upcoming films will see him experimenting across genres.

Talking about his lineup of films, Kartik is entering 2022 on a happy note as he said to IANS, "I feel really grateful looking at the way 2021 ended in terms of work and with all different films lined up next, I am very excited for 2022."

He added, "The way the audience accepted me in 'Dhamaka' as Arjun Pathak is just the validation I needed at this point because my next films see me experiment in genres I have never tapped before. Hence the love from fans is my motivation to keep pushing those boundaries."

Here's a look at his upcoming movies that you can't miss:

Freddy

Freddy went on floors on August 1 in Mumbai. Kartik Aaryan gained about 12 to 14 kilos, which was a requirement for his role in Ekta Kapoor's romantic thriller packed with unpredictable twists and sharp turns. The film also stars Alaya F in a lead role.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

An iconic comedy franchise, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will release in theatres on March 25, 2022. Directed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles. It is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 iconic horror comedy-drama, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', which featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.

Captain India

Hansal Mehta's Captain India is inspired by one of India's successful rescue missions from a war-torn country. The inspiring action-drama will star Kartik as he steps into the shoes of a pilot who spearheaded the operation and displayed exemplary bravery and courage in the process. The film is all set to go on floors soon.

Shehzada

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada is an action-packed, musical, family film, which was shot over various schedules in Mumbai and Delhi. After Luka Chuppi, actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have teamed up for this project. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill, will release on November 4, 2022.

Sajid Nadiadwala untitled

The musical love saga earlier titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha will star Kartik Aaryan in the lead. The makers of the movie have decided to change the name of the film to avoid hurting any sentiments. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures, the film will be directed by National award-winning director Sameer Vidwans, known for the critically-acclaimed 2019 Marathi drama Anandi Gopal.

Kartik made his acting debut in 2011 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, a film about the romantic tribulations faced by three young men, which was directed by Luv Ranjan and co-starred Nushrat Bharucha.