Karthi on why the North audience found Ponniyin Selvan 1 difficult to follow: 'They had problem...'

The cast of Ponniyin Selvan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vikram Prabhu, Trisha, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, along with the film’s director Mani Ratnam, interacted with media ahead of the release of the second part of the film. As the leading team thanked their fans for showering love on PS1, which was undoubtedly a hit in Tamil Nadu, but couldn’t witness the same in the North, Karthi admitted that the first part of the film was a bit hard to understand for Hindi belt.

Karthi, who was in Delhi, admitted that it was not easy for people unfamiliar with the history of the Chola Dynasty to understand the first part of 'Ponniyin Selvan', Mani Ratnam's multi-award-winning period drama that set a Tamil box-office record for 2022 by grossing Rs 502 crore. But Part 2, which is releasing on April 28, will be easier for audiences in the North especially to comprehend, emphasised the actor who plays the victorious Chola general, Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan, in the film. Karthi added that if the first part was like an introduction, the second brings out the real story.

Speaking to the media, Karthi shared how he explained the story to his friends. "I sent them a WhatsApp message with info about the story and it helped them understand the film. PS-1 has done the basic work and introduced the story. So, PS 2 won't be tricky," Karthi said.

Vikram, who plays the Chola prince Aditya Karikalan, elaborated on what Karthi had said and added: "The confusion is about the names. I could not get some of the names and their pronunciation. It is tough even for me. I can well imagine how challenging it must have been when the film was being dubbed."

About Ponniyin Selvan 2

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus movie will take you back to our history and let you witness the magnificent period drama vividly. The historical drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 Tamil novel of the same name, which chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. The second part is set to be out on April 28, 2023. Its principal cast includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayam Ravi and Sobhita Dhulipala.

