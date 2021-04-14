Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DHANUSH Dhanush pens heartfelt note on mother's birthday, says 'working on myself to be better son'

South superstar Dhanush is currently basking in the success of his film Karnan, which received lots of praises from the audience and the critics alike. The actor on Wednesday took to his Instagram and penned a heartfelt note on the occasion of her mother's birthday. He expressed his emotional side and wrote, "Happy birthday my goddess my mother. It's because of your unconditional love and prayers I have come so far. Long live my Goddess. Can never do anything to repay for what you have endured for the family. I will keep working on myself to be a better son and to make you proud and happy. I love you to the moon and back."

Dhanush also shared a picture in which he can be seen hugging his mother. Many fans, followers, and well-wishers poured in their wishes and love on the post. One of them wrote, "Both are blessed." The other commented, "Happy Birthday Amma."

On the professional front, Dhanush was last seen in Karnan, directed by Mari Selvaraj the film had a worldwide theatrical release on April 9.

He will next be seen in Karthik Subbaraj directorial Jagame Thandhiram which is an action thriller. The film will also star Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo, Joju George, and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles.

Recently, 67th National Film Awards were announced in which Dhanush bagged the award for the best actor for his role in filmmaker Vetrimaaran's Tamil hit, Asuran. The actor took to his social media to thank his team and fans for their love and support.

