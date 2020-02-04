Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karisma Kapoor shares unseen family picture of Saif, Kareena and Taimur from Armaan Jain’s wedding

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and other members of the Kapoor Khandaan were in a mood of celebration as Armaan Jain got hitched to longtime girlfriend Anissa Malhotra. The couple tied the knot in a grand celebration according to Hindu traditions and their pictures flooded the internet. The divas also kept updating their social media with crazy boomerang videos and photos of their looks. On Tuesday, Karisma shared a perfect family photo featuring Kareena, Saif and her father Randhir Kapoor.

Karisma Kapoor wrote, “Family Matters. #weddingtime” alongside the adorable photo. In the click, while others were posing for the camera, Taimur was seen only interested in his ice-cream. Check out the photo here-

Joining the Kapoor Khandaan, many Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Tara Sutaria, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kiara Advani attended the wedding, Even the Ambanis – Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta graced the glitzy affair.

However, Armaan Jain’s uncle Rishi Kapoor and his family could not make it to the wedding festivities as he was hospitalised with infection in Delhi. Alia Bhatt joined beau Ranbir in Delhi as they took care of Rishi Kapoor. The veteran actor has now been discharged and is back in Mumbai. Rishi shared a health update on Twitter and wrote, “Dear family,friends,foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health.Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the Pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized.”

Dear family,friends,foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health.Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the Pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized. (1)..... — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 4, 2020

“I was running a slight fever and on investigation,Dr.s found a patch which could have lead to pneumonia,was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai,” he added.

