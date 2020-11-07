Karisma Kapoor spotted at sis Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence with mom Babita. See pics

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Karisma Kapoor and Babita Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan is soon going to welcome her second child and is enjoying her family time and how. Her mother and sister are spending as much quality time with her during this period as possible. Recently, Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor and mother Babita Kapoor were papped at her Bandra residence.

The two ladies were accompanied by Karisma's children: daughter Samiera Kapoor and son Kiaan Raj Kapoor, as they visited Kareena's Fortune Heights apartment. Karisma kept her style game casual and was seen in a black T shirt and sweatpants which she teamed up with a pair of specs and a pony tail. Meanwhile, the actress along with everyone was seen wearing a mask and gloves keeping in mind the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Both Karisma and her mom Babita waved for the cameras and paps standing there.

Karisma and Kareena share a deep bond with eachother and the duo are often spotted together with eachother at parties and family gatherings. Recently, Kareena and Karisma were collaborated for endorsing a fashion brand online and also did a photoshoot for the same.

Meanwhile talking about Babita Kapoor, Kareena recently shared a picture of herself getting pampered by her mom o her Instagram handle. In the picture veteran actress Babita was seen giving her dear daughter a blissful head massage. She captioned the image saying, "Maa ke haath ka... maalish" with a heart emoji.

