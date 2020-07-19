Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARISMA KAPOOR Karisma Kapoor shares picture of 'handsome Dadaji' Raj Kapoor

In a major Sunday throwback moment, actress Karisma Kapoor shared a dapper picture of her grandfather and legendary actor Raj Kapoor on Instagram. A producer, director and actor with more than 70 films to his credit, Bollywood’s Show Man Raj Kapoor has an equally enviable list of recognitions to his name, including nine Filmfare Awards, the Padma Bhushan in 1971 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1987. Versatile and a maverick, Raj Kapoor is known as much for his own prowess as an actor and director as he is for getting the best of his colleagues.

The picture shows the legendary Raj Kapoor suited up in a fine outfit. Against the backdrop of 'Stratford Court', Raj Kapoor can be seen striking a fun pose with the beautiful actress Nargis. Take a look:

The vintage picture was also shared by actor Dharmendra, he wrote, “Woh din ......Dharm.....Andaaza.....Woh.....lot ke na ayenge ......Ek Aah....”

Woh din ......Dharm.....Andaaza.....Woh.....lot ke na ayenge ......Ek Aah.... pic.twitter.com/laKuuYN3rI — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 19, 2020

Karisma Kapoor is very active on Instagram and likes to keep her fans updated. Karisma Kapoor keeps posting several pictures on her social media account.

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the drama web series Mentalhood. The series is released on the online streaming platform Zee 5 and ALT Balaji. Mentalhood is produced Rupali Guha under her banner Film Farm India as well as Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The show Mentalhood features Karisma Kapoor alongside Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla and Shruti Seth in the pivotal roles. Mentalhood started streaming from March 11 this year.

