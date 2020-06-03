Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HEENA Karisma Kapoor's doppelganger spotted on TikTok, fans call her 'kudrat ka karishma'

It is a general belief which says that there are 7 alike-looking people all around the world. The examples of the same have been seen through the help of the video-sharing app TikTok. We have seen the celebrity lookalikes of a lot of Bollywood actors and actresses including Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and others. The latest addition to the list is that of Karisma Kapoor's doppelganger who has been spotted on TikTok. She is none other than a girl named Heena whose uncanny resemblance to 'Raja Hindustani' actress. Be it her songs or dialogues, the way Heena lip-syncs in her video will leave you stunned.

Heena enjoys more than 2.4 million followers on TikTok and the reason behind the same is quite evident. There are many who drop amazing comments on her Instagram profile and call her 'kudrat ka Karishma.' There were users who wrote, "Oh...kudrat ka karishma," "@therealkarismakapoor she is exactly like you.. carbon copy," "I’m dead .... @therealkarismakapoor your real sister."

Have a look at some comments here:

Check out some of the videos of Heena.

