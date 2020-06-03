Wednesday, June 03, 2020
     
Internet spots Karisma Kapoor's doppelganger on TikTok. The striking resemblance of a girl named Heena to 'Raja Hindustani' actress will leave you stunned. Be it her songs or dialogues, the way she lip-syncs in her video is impressive.

New Delhi Published on: June 03, 2020 13:44 IST
Karisma Kapoor's doppelganger spotted on TikTok, fans call her 'kudrat ka karishma'
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HEENA

It is a general belief which says that there are 7 alike-looking people all around the world. The examples of the same have been seen through the help of the video-sharing app TikTok. We have seen the celebrity lookalikes of a lot of Bollywood actors and actresses including  Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka ChopraTiger Shroff, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and others. The latest addition to the list is that of Karisma Kapoor's doppelganger who has been spotted on TikTok. She is none other than a girl named Heena whose uncanny resemblance to 'Raja Hindustani' actress. Be it her songs or dialogues, the way Heena lip-syncs in her video will leave you stunned. 

Heena enjoys more than 2.4 million followers on TikTok and the reason behind the same is quite evident. There are many who drop amazing comments on her Instagram profile and call her 'kudrat ka Karishma.' There were users who wrote, "Oh...kudrat ka karishma," "@therealkarismakapoor she is exactly like you.. carbon copy," "I’m dead .... @therealkarismakapoor your real sister." 

Have a look at some comments here:

India Tv - Comments on Heena's post

Image Source : INSTA

Comments on Heena's post

India Tv - Comments on Heena's post

Image Source : INSTA

Comments on Heena's post

Check out some of the videos of Heena.

View this post on Instagram

They watch they hate then they copy 😂😂😂

A post shared by Heenaakh1 (@heenaakh1) on

Amazing right?

