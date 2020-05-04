Karisma Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor and shares unseen photos with her Chintu uncle

Nobody is over with the grief which came from the demise of Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. The remarkable star of the industry took his last breath on April 30 at the age of 67 after fighting a battle with leukemia. The social media is filled with the throwback photos of 'Karz' actor and in addition to the same, actress Karisma Kapoor has now shared some unseen photos. She took to her Instagram story to share two photos of her beloved Chintu uncle one from the 70s when she was just a baby, and the other one from the 90s era where Karisma, as a grown-up girl can be seen sitting beside the late actor. She captioned them with a heart.

Have a look at the picture here:

Karisma Kapoor shares throwback photos with Rishi Kapoor

Previously, she shared a family photo from the time when they all celebrated her father Randhir Kapoor's birthday. She captioned it saying, "Family," with a heart emoji. Check it out:

Karisma also shared a throwback picture from a family vacation which features her late uncle Rishi Kapoor, aunt Neetu, her sibling Kareena and cousins Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Karisma Kapoor shares throwback photos with Rishi Kapoor

The day Rishi Kapoor passed away Karisma shared a black-and-white picture of Rishi Kapoor and her grandfather, veteran actor Raj Kapoor. The caption read, "Always looking over family... chintu uncle will miss discussing food and restaurants with you (sic)."

Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni bid a final goodbye to him after his ashes were immersed in Banganga, Mumbai.

