Karisma Kapoor pens cute note for daughter Samaira on birthday, says 'You will always be my little princess'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARISMA KAPOOR Karisma Kapoor pens cute note for daughter Samaira on birthday

It’s Karisma Kapoor’s daughter Samaira's 16th birthday today and the Kapoors have gathered to celebrate the special occasion. Since morning several celebs and fans have taken to their social media to shower love and blessings on the birthday girl. From aunt Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora to Saba Ali Khan, many have shared sweet posts for Samaira. Now, the most special post is here, by none other than, doting mommy Karisma! The actress took to Instagram to pen an awwdorable note for her darling daughter.

Karisma shared a beautiful post wherein she shared a picture was from Samaira’s childhood days, where she was dressed as a princess in a pink coloured frock. While, the other pictures gave a glimpse of Samaira’s 16th birthday bash. The mother-daughter duo sported a casual and comfy look.

Samaira also wore a princess' crown as she cuts the cake with proud mother Karisma. The Biwi No 1 actress flaunted her no make-up, geek look in her black t-shirt and pyjama. Karisma captioned the post as, "You will always be my little princess. Happy 16th birthday. #mybabygirl #happybirthday."

Take a look:

Earlier, in the day, Kareena Kapoor shared a birthday post for Samaira stating how the teenager runs to her for everything. Posting a throwback picture of her with Karisma's kids Samaira and Kiaan, Kareena referred to Samaira as "our first born baby". The image appears to be from a holiday as a suitcase can be seen in the image and the trio seems to be at an airport. Take a look:

Sharing a throwback picture on Instagram, Kareena wrote, "You call me BebooMA for a reason... cause when Mom says no you know who to turn to... always got you my girl...forever. Fly high, be happy and healthy ...I love you our first born baby. Happy birthday Samuuuu (sic). "

Take a look at Kareena's post here: