Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA/MALAIKA/MANISH Karisma Kapoor gets birthday wishes from Kareena, Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra and others

The 90s actress Karisma Kapoor is celebrating her 46th birthday today and fans cannot stop themselves from remembering the beauty who is a heartthrob of many. Born to Randhir Kapoor and Babita on June 25, 1974, the actress will sadly not have any birthday party for herself due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. However, thanks to the power of social media, not just her fans but her best friends and cousins are extending warm wishes to her on various platforms. Leading the list was Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who shared an adorable photo to wish her cousin on her special day. Not only her, but Karisma's friends including fashion designer Manish Malhotra, actress, and BFF Malaika Arora also shared photos on their respective Instagram handles to wish Karisma on her birthday.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, actress and sister Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable birthday video having stills of their childhood. She captioned the same as, "To the most purest, most precious love ever! My sister, my second mother and my best friend...To the ultimate Diva... Happy birthday Lolo @therealkarismakapoor! May our morning phone chats last forever."

Sonam Kapoor has an adorable birthday wish for Karisma that she shared on Instagram along with certain photos of the two. Alongside she wrote, "Happy happy birthday @therealkarismakapoor . You are our inspiration for hard work determination and doing things no matter the challenges.. also thanks for paving the way for the Kapoor girls in movies.. if it weren’t for you we all wouldn’t be here.. love you."

BFF Amrita Arora also posted her birthday wish for Karisma and wrote, "Happy birthday my darling @therealkarismakapoor To my unwavering,loyal ,strong voice of reason person ... we love you."

Riddhima shared a beautiful collage of pictures on her Instagram story which shows the two ladies striking a perfect pose. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Happiest bday @therealkarismakapoor (pink heart emoji)."

Image Source : INSTA Riddhima's birthday post for Karisma Kapoor

Ace designer Manish Malhotra who also happens to be a good friend of Karisma took to Instagram to share videos and photos of the actress from Armaan Jain's wedding where she was seen wearing a beautiful silver traditional attire. Alongside he wrote, "Happy Birthday my dearest gorgeous and fabulous always @therealkarismakapoor ..1990 to 2020 thirty years of knowing each other and working together .. #love always #friendsforever."

Malaika shared photos with the birthday girl and wrote, "Happy Birthday My Darling Darling Lolo." Another photo shared by her happens to be a group selfie featuring all the members of the girl gang including Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Amrita Arora, and wrote, "We love you Lolo."

Image Source : INSTA Malaika's birthday post for Karisma Kapoor

Image Source : INSTA Malaika's birthday post for Karisma Kapoor

