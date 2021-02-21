Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARISMA KAPOOR Karisma Kapoor excited as Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan welcome second baby, says I’m a masi again

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are now proud parents to a baby Boy. The actress delivered her second baby on February 21 at Bridge Candy Hospital. Soon their fans, friends and family members got all excited and started pouring in good wishes for the parents, the baby and the four-year-old son, Taimur, who is now an elder brother. In an adorable post, Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor expressed her excitement about becoming an aunt again.

Karisma went down the memory lane into the archives and dropped a beautiful photo of Kareena as a newborn. Their father, Randhir Kapoor was also featured in the picture.

"That’s my sis when she was a new born and now she’s a mama once again !! And I’m a masi again so excited. #goodwishes #congratulations #onlylove," Karisma wrote in her caption.

Take a look:

Saif and Kareena married in 2012 after a period of courtship after which they welcomed their first child on December 20, 2016. When their son turned 4 years old, the duo decided to relive the journey of becoming parents once again.

Announcing the news, Randhir Kapoor told PTI "She has delivered a baby boy in the morning around 9 am. I'll be visiting them soon."

The couple announced their pregnancy through a statement that read, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support. Saif and Kareena."

On the professional front, Kareena recently wrapped up the shoot of the upcoming Aamir Khan-starrer, Laal Singh Chaddha. Kareena Kapoor Khan will next begin preparations for Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama Takht, co-starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and others.