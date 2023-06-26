Karisma Kapoor celebrates her 50th birthday in Paris | See Pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karisma Kapoor celebrated her 50th birthday in Paris

Karisma Kapoor who turned 50 today, had flown to Paris shared glimpses of her birthday celebrations, and marked it with scenic pictures of herself. Karisma had always a penchant for traveling as she likes to share moments from her holidays whenever she is on vacation.

Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to post a couple of pictures of herself. The short carousel showed Karisma posing with the grand Eiffel Tower in the backdrop and clear blue skies. She looked gorgeous in a black dress that she had paired with black shades and a blue handbag. In the next slide, Karisma posed gracefully at a heritage site oozing glamour with her birthday getup. The last slide however was a short video clip in which she can be seen chomping down delectable crepes. She wrote in her caption, Birthdaying. She also used the hashtag crepe loving for her post.

Karisma Kapoor’s BFF Amrita Arora was among the first ones to react. She wrote Girllll. One of the fans wrote, “Happy bday my all-time love!” Another one commented, “Wishing you a very happy birthday to the beautiful Karisma mam”. Someone else said, “Beautiful Lolo mam wishing you the happiest Birthday to you dear beautiful. A fan also stated, “Lady Love”.

The milestone celebration marks a significant chapter in the life of the esteemed actress, affectionately known as Lolo by her close friends and family members. Even today, Karisma Kapoor continues to captivate hearts with her mesmerizing social media presence, leaving fans in awe with her jaw-dropping posts.

The bond between Kareena and Karishma Kapoor has consistently garnered attention and admiration from the media and their fans.

Kareena renowned for her close-knit relationship with Karisma, treated her Instagram followers to a delightful series of adorable throwback pictures.

These precious snapshots encapsulated cherished moments from their childhood and rare family gatherings, evoking a flood of nostalgia and heartfelt emotions. Skilfully compiling the pictures into a heartfelt video, Kareena set the mood by selecting Shakira’s hit track Whenever, Wherever as the background music. Accompanying the video was a heartfelt message brimming with love and admiration for her elder sister. In her caption, Kareena expressed “My numero uno @therealkarishmakapoor #MyForever #MyLoloIsTheBest #HappyBirthdayLolo.

On the work front, Karishma Kapoor’s Murder Mubarak will be helmed by Homi Adajania and would also feature Sara Ali Khan in a prominent role. The film is slated to release in 2024. Meanwhile, Karishma Kapoor has also been busy with a slew of other projects. She Abhinay Deo’s Brown in the pipeline which will be based on Abheek Barua’s book The City of Death. It will star Soni Razdan, Helen and Surya Sharma.

