Karishma Kapoor & Madhuri Dixit recreate the iconic dance from Dil To Pagal Hai

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor dance Balam Pichkari.

Madhuri Dixit and Karishma Kapoor ruled Bollywood in the ’80-’90s. The duo was considered a competitor, along with Raveena Tandon, Sridevi, Juhi Chawla, Kajol, Urmila Matondkar, and Manisha Koirala in Bollywood. Madhuri and Karishma were cast in the 1997 romantic musical Dil To Pagal Hai and the film broke several box office records.

Karishma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit treated us with a mini dance video. The stars sent their fans on a nostalgic ride. Sharing the video, the duo also shared a bundle of happy moments and wrote, “Dance of Envy Friendship #dtph #dance partner #forever.”In the video Karishma and Madhuri were seen dancing to Balam Pichkari from the film Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. In the next picture, they hugged each other and posed for selfie. For the outdoor party, Madhuri is wearing a long orange printed dress with a belt. Karishma on the other hand wore a dark-coloured salwar kurta and round sunglasses. Both the actors have their hair up in a bun.

While fans and well-wishers dropped in heartfelt comments. Kareena Kapoor Khan also joined them and wrote, “The OG Superstars”. Tamannaah Bhatia also dropped in a bundle of emojis. Meanwhile, another comment read Shah Rukh ki kami hai bass beautiful to see them together. Actor Raashii Khanna too commented with red heart emojis.

Shiamak Davar, who made his debut as a choreographer with Dil Toh Pagal Hai, had earlier shared, that the film created a massive impact on the industry. The film’s iconic dance numbers like Le Gayi and Dance Of Envy remain evergreen.

Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in the movie Maja Ma, and she even got praised for her digital web debut, The Fame Game. Whereas Karishma Kapoor made her digital debut with the series Mentalhood in 2020. She has an upcoming project which includes a film with Murder Mubarak with Sara Ali Khan and the Zee5 web series Brown in which she plays a police officer.

