Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan & others pay tribute to Indian soldiers

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021: Today marks the completion of 22 years of the Kargil War, which is unanimously celebrated as the Kargil Diwas. On this day, the heroes of the Indian Army are remembered who lost their lives back in 1999 but ensured India's win over Pakistan. On this day, people all over the country pay tributes to soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil war. For the unversed, the war which took place between May and July of 1999 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kargil district lasted for a little over two months.

Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu and others took to social media to express gratitude and pay a heartfelt tribute to our Indian soldiers.

Remembering the bravehearts, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Remembering our bravehearts who fought valiantly and sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. My salute to our heroes, aap hain toh hum hain #KargilVijayDiwas."

"A day to remember the gallant efforts and sacrifices of the real heroes of the Kargil War. Thank you for shielding us, protecting us, and keeping us safe. Huge respect for all the Kargil warriors Folded handsFlag of India,” wrote Abhishek Bachchan.

Farhan Akhtar shared, "With respect and gratitude to the Indian Army and in remembrance of our brave soldiers and fallen heroes. Your courage, dedication and sacrifice accomplished the impossible. #KargilVijayDiwas."

Taapsee tweeted, "The grit and glory! The victory and the void. The courage and compassion. #KargilVijayDiwas2021... For the victory they left us with."

Rakul Preet Singh, Mohanlal, Riteish Deshmukh and several other celebrities too paid a tribute to Indian armed forces.

On Sunday, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani along with Filmmaker Karan Johar visited Kargil via Leh, where they met a group of Indian Army Jawaans. For the unversed, Sidharth and Kiara starrer war-biopic 'Shershaah' is based on the life of Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra, who died during the war in 1999.

The trailer was launched ahead of Kargil Divas on July 25. In the nearly three-minute-long trailer, viewers will get to see a glimpse of some re-created footage of the Kargil war. The intriguing trailer promises powerful performances by all the actors, enthralling dialogues, captivating visuals, and an engaging story.