Image Source : FILE IMAGES Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Taapsee and other B'town celebs pay tribute to martyrs

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 every year in the memory of the soldiers who lost their lives during the 1999 Kargil War. This year 21 years back, India's Operation Vijay became successful. The war that took place n Jammu and Kashmir’s Kargil district ended on July 26, 1999. People on this day pay tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives on the battlefield. Just like many others, various Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Kartik Aaryan and others took to Twitter and paid tribute to the martyrs. Not just them, actor Sidharth Malhotra who will be seen in the film based on Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra shared a video for the brave hearts. Have a look at how other Bollywood celebrities paid their tribute today on social media.

Taapsee Pannu wrote, "21 yrs and the memories are clear. Sitting in front of TV for hours to know if it’s all over or no if we have our soldiers safe or no if we have redeemed our land or no.What followed was victory for our country and irreparable loss for the families of martyrs #KargilVijayDiwas."

21 yrs and the memories are clear. Sitting in front of TV for hours to know if it’s all over or no if we have our soldiers safe or no if we have redeemed our land or no.What followed was victory for our country and irreparable loss for the families of martyrs #KargilVijayDiwas — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 26, 2020

Sidharth, while sharing the video wrote, "Today on #KargilVijayDiwas, I salute all our bravehearts for their constant and selfless sacrifices till date and PVC Captain #VikramBatra for laying down his life to protect our nation. Jai Hind."

Today on #KargilVijayDiwas, I salute all our bravehearts for their constant and selfless sacrifices till date and PVC Captain #VikramBatra for laying down his life to protect our nation. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/hn5RfNE3ul — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) July 26, 2020

Randeep Hooda tweeted, "Shaheedo ki chitao par lagenge har baras mele, watan par mar mitne walo ka yahi baki nishaan hoga (Fairs will be organised on the martyrs’ funeral pyres every year, this will be only symbol of those who die for their homeland). Kargil War Memorial - must visit."

Nimrat Kaur wrote, "Prayers and thoughts for all the gallant brave hearts who sacrificed their lives to keep us safe and our border secure. Never shall India forget..."

Prayers and thoughts for all the gallant brave hearts who sacrificed their lives to keep us safe and our border secure. Never shall India forget...✨🇮🇳 #KargilVijayDiwas — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) July 26, 2020

Kartik saluted the soldiers and wrote, "Saluting the Real Heroes Aap hain, toh hum surakshit hain. Jai Hind #KargilVijayDiwas."

Saluting the Real Heroes

Aap hain, toh hum surakshit hain.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳#KargilVijayDiwas 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/1p9sy5um31 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) July 26, 2020

Popular sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik shared a beautiful piece of art and wrote, "#KargilVijayDiwas Tribute to the brave Martyeres of the Indian Army.

My SandArt animation. #JaiHind @adgpi."

